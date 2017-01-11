Cars

The 7 Cheapest Ways To Get On A Boat This Summer

By Published On 06/18/2015 By Published On 06/18/2015
Michael Bertulat

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

Because there's no better activity for summer than getting on a boat, I set out in search of the cheapest ways you can go about shedding your landlubber label. As it turns out, there are some amazing ways to head out and hit the open sea without dropping three months' salary.

Related

related

Toyota's Making A New...Boat?

related

The Story Behind The Greatest Car/Boat That GM Never Made

related

12 Boats That James Bond Would Kill For

related

Toyota's Making A New...Boat?
Shipspotting

1. Cruise the world on a cargo ship

You can actually catch a lift on a friggin' cargo ship without having to pack yourself in a box with holes in it. Prices are relatively inexpensive, starting at around $90/day, which isn't bad considering that includes meals and most rooms have the same kinds of provisions you'd expect in a three star hotel. As for crowds? A typical freighter will have between two and 12 guests. Of course, a 125-day trip around the globe will still set you back a bit, but it can be done.

Carefree Charters

2. Charter your own private cruise ship

This is a hell of a lot more affordable than you think. Though it does stretch the word "cheap" a bit, you can get this exact boat for as little as $13,000 per week. That sounds like a lot at first, but when you realize that a) that includes a full crew and meals, b) it’s your own private yacht for a week, and c) you’re splitting the tab six ways with your pals, it costs more or less the same per week as a decent mega cruise line.

Happy Charter

3. Rent a yacht for less than a hotel room

If you’re more the DIY type, you can get boats significantly cheaper if you’re willing to do your own captaining and cooking. The 40-foot sailboat shown here, for example, costs as little as $2,400 a week. It holds up to eight people, which means your daily cost per person is $42.85. Sail yourself and your friends around the Caribbean for a week, or sit in a resort hotel spending twice that amount on drinks. The choice is yours.

Dennis  Jarvis

4. Become a sea-dwelling hitchhiker

Obviously, this is a little more involved than going out to the sea and sticking your thumb out, but if you talk to enough people at the docks you’ll eventually find a ship that's willing to take you on board for what amounts to the cost of food—by most accounts, it can take a week or longer.

related

The Story Behind The Greatest Car/Boat That GM Never Made
EnKayTee

5. Earn your keep

If lurking around the docks isn’t really your thing, there are plenty of sites (yes, Desperate Sailors is real) that have Help Wanted ads for private yachts. They're not just for trained crew members, either, so now would be an excellent time to brush up on your cooking/cleaning/yoga instructing skills.

Francisco Antunes

6. Join a boat club

There are numerous clubs out there that operate entire fleets of boats. If you’re a member, all you need to do is request the boat you want for the day(s) you want it, and that’s that.

Juan Salmoral

7. Buy a cheap boat

If you absolutely have to buy yourself a boat instead of using someone else's, don't get one that's any bigger or more expensive than you actually need. The truth is a larger boat will limit your budget elsewhere, limit where you can take it, and potentially become a bigger burden than it’s worth.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’s pretty sure the last time he was on a boat was in 2012. Probably.

Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best New Cars of 2017 You Can Actually Afford

related

READ MORE
Google Just Started a Brand-New Company for Self-Driving Cars

related

READ MORE
Why You Shouldn't Trust Your Car's Safety Rating

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like