This Is What A $25,000 Electric Dirt Bike Looks Like

Published On 04/01/2015
Trefecta E-bike
Trefecta

Armed with definitive proof that modern electric vehicles can beat the pants off some of their gas-guzzling brethren, the international team of engineers at Trefecta hatched a plan to build a luxurious-yet-rugged and powerful electric whip with only two wheels. One look at the DRT, and it's clear they pulled it off.

Trefecta DRT bike
Trefecta

The bike's murdered-out body suggests it could never be mistaken for a measly moped, and the specs drive that home. With a combination of pedal-assist and battery power, the thing can gun it up to 43.5 miles per hour on even the roughest terrains. And you can flee pretty far without stopping, since the charged battery has a range of 62 miles (without pedaling).

Trefecta DRT bike
Trefecta

And since it's 2015, you better believe it has an on-board computer, which you can tap to do things like switch between manual and automatic gear shifting, and control the suspension. There's even a waterproof dock on the upper frame to mount your iPhone, so you can keep tabs on important things like navigation, and weirdly engaging Periscope streams.

