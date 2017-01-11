The World's First Twin-Turbo TA Viper Has 1,500 HP

The Viper's not exactly a slow car to begin with, but a company called RSI Racing Solutions has just taken it a step further. With a couple of turbos and a parts list about as long to read as War and Peace, it's capable of putting out 1,100 hp if you fill it up at the nearest gas station, or a full 1,500 hp if you use race fuel.

Want to see and hear it in action? Watch the clip below...