The US Military Is Replacing Humvees With These Badass, All-Terrain Monsters

Once the epitome of rugged military mobility, the standard US Military Humvee is looking a little gray these days.
Since it was first used in combat in 1989, the grizzled veteran has served US soldiers well--but now it's time to be put out to pasture, in order to make room for modern advancements and design. Stepping in to fill the void and provide some 21st Century power and tech is the Oshkosh Defense JLTV: a faster, meaner, and all-around more badass ride.
The US Army just awarded Oshkosh Defense (no relation to the children's jeans co., we hope) a contract for $6.7 billion for 17,000 JLTVs that could end up being worth up to $30 billion. They plan to produce 54,600 vehicles for the Army and Marine Corps.
Along with being faster than the old Humvee vehicles, the JLTV has armor plating, the "Core1080 Crew Protection System," which is optimized for the types of IEDs and other explosives that made the Humvee a liability in certain areas of operation. The Army will start rolling in the JLTV in 2018, with the Marine Corps following in 2022.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He just wants one ride.
Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.