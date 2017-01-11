The US Military Is Replacing Humvees With These Badass, All-Terrain Monsters

Along with being faster than the old Humvee vehicles, the JLTV has armor plating, the "Core1080 Crew Protection System," which is optimized for the types of IEDs and other explosives that made the Humvee a liability in certain areas of operation. The Army will start rolling in the JLTV in 2018, with the Marine Corps following in 2022.



Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He just wants one ride.



