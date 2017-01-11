This Harley-Davidson Scrambler Is Two-Wheeled Perfection

New tech details like LED indicators and toggle give the bike a new school twist, but make no mistake—this beast is a classic, through and through. A vintage '70s Honda fuel tank and straight high pipes optimized for maximum roar from the V-twin make sure that's entirely clear.

Get in touch with VDBMOTO if you really love what you see. We're hoping to bump into one of these in Brooklyn sometime soon.



