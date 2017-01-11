This Harley-Davidson Scrambler Is Two-Wheeled Perfection

Brooklyn mod shop VDBMOTO took on a tall task when they decided to make their first Harley project a Sportster, the longest-running model from arguably the biggest name in motorcycles. From what we're seeing here, they knocked this one out of the park and then some. Their H-1 Scrambler, based on a Harley-Davidson '99 1200, is just about as close as you can get to the perfect road bike.
They started by switching out the whole front end for a set of Showa inverted forks and custom aluminum triple trees. New wheels with 18-inch spokes make the bike more level and add height.
A new handmade leather seat adds a touch of class.
New tech details like LED indicators and toggle give the bike a new school twist, but make no mistake—this beast is a classic, through and through. A vintage '70s Honda fuel tank and straight high pipes optimized for maximum roar from the V-twin make sure that's entirely clear.
