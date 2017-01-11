Cars

We Demand You Watch This GT40 Roadster Racing In The Rain At Le Mans

Watch this insane race
Some truths: 1) the GT40 Roadster is one of the sexiest pieces of machinery ever drawn up by man or woman. 2) Le Mans Classic is an incredible reunion that allows old race cars to relive their glory days at one of the best courses on Earth. 3) Rain makes everything that much more intense...

Have an idea of where we're going with this?

It's kind of everything. Put your headphones on, take your lunch break, and enjoy.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. He actually has the original blueprints for the GT40 Roadster sitting on his computer somewhere. He plucked them from the Ford archives, and he promises to do a piece on them soon.

