Watch This Guy Shoot A Bulletproof Mercedes With an AK-47

Remember that guy who used to vouch for the Hair Club For Men by saying he's not just the president, but also a client? Well, the guys at Texas Armoring Corporation are basically that guy plus Chuck Norris.

It's one thing to stand behind your product. But it's another thing entirely to sit inside your product while it's being rigorously tested...especially when said product is an armored Mercedes, and "testing" means firing at it repeatedly with an AK-47.

Kids, don't try this at home.

Seriously. This is actually how these guys demonstrate how safe their vehicles are.

Notice how the guy doesn't even flinch? How many times do you have to get shot at by an AK-47 to not even flinch?