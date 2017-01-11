Cars

Watch This Guy Shoot A Bulletproof Mercedes With an AK-47

Extreme Armored Car Testing With an AK-47
All Images: Texas Armoring Corporation

Remember that guy who used to vouch for the Hair Club For Men by saying he's not just the president, but also a client? Well, the guys at Texas Armoring Corporation are basically that guy plus Chuck Norris.

It's one thing to stand behind your product. But it's another thing entirely to sit inside your product while it's being rigorously tested...especially when said product is an armored Mercedes, and "testing" means firing at it repeatedly with an AK-47.

Kids, don't try this at home.

Seriously. This is actually how these guys demonstrate how safe their vehicles are.

Notice how the guy doesn't even flinch? How many times do you have to get shot at by an AK-47 to not even flinch?

Unless you're a life insurance salesman, you should definitely watch the rest of the video.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd feel a lot better about driving through Sao Paolo in this, that's for sure.

