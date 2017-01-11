Cars

Volvo Just One-Upped Rolls-Royce With Its New Lounge Console

Published On 04/21/2015
The Volvo Lounge Console Concept
Volvo

What do you get when you cross an ottoman, a TV tray, and a butler? A really weird mental image, and The Volvo Lounge Console. It's a brilliant take on how to up the XC90's luxury without also upping the cost to Rolls-Royce levels.

All you have to do is sacrifice the front passenger seat...which is perfectly fine if you're going to be chauffeured around everywhere.

The Volvo Lounge Console
Volvo

It might look like it's only an ottoman at first blush, but when you look a little further, it's so much more. It's a place to keep your watch(es) and your wallet.

Volvo Lounge Console Concept
Volvo

Don't need your watch? Great, watch TV. There's a 17-inch screen you can fold out.

Volvo's Luxury Console
Volvo

When you're not watching anything, it folds down into a tray. Put simply, it's the back half of a first-class seat on a really nice 787.

Volvo's Lounge Console
Volvo

Unlike on a plane though, it's totally cool to take off your shoes. There's even a storage area just for them, so your chauffeur won't need to crack a window.

