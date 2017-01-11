This VW Bus Has A Porsche 911 Engine Under The Hood

This VW Bus is a shining example of the saying "Don't judge a book by its cover." Why? Because underneath the hood lies an air-cooled six-cylinder Porsche 993 Bi-Turbo engine and a six-speed 996 GT-3 gearbox. That system can generate up to 523 hp, which is more than ten times the original power of the Type 2's engine. It's called the FB1 Race-Taxi, and it's the fastest bus you'll ever see.
The Frankenstein behind this creation is Fred Bernhard, a Swiss man who spent four years tricking out the 1962 VW T1 Split Window shell, transforming it into the beast it is today.
With all the mods and added power, most of the interior of the bus is taken up by gear, so we can't recommend that you try to make your own Race-Taxi in hopes of having a supercharged road trip. But if you could get behind the wheel of something like this, chances are the only trip you'll want to take is one to the track to rip off a few laps.
Just for kicks, here's a video of the Race-Taxi making a few traditional race cars look like they're standing still on a track. Awesome.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and he thinks this should be the new Mystery Machine.
