Watch An F1 Car Race A V8 Sedan And A Motorcycle

Top Gear's Festival Sydney featured, among other things, a really cool (if somewhat staged) race between an Aussie V8 supercar, a MotoGP Bike, and a Formula 1 car piloted by Mark Webber. The aim was for Mark to lap the other two by the end of his fifth lap.







Surprising, well, probably no one, the bike's distinct weight advantage helped off the line.



Needless to say, however, that advantage didn't last, so Webber successfully lapped the other two.



And there was much rejoicing.