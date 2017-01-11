Cars

Watch This Tiny Electric Car Set The World Record For Fastest Acceleration

ElectricAutoSport.com

A group of students from the University of Stuttgart recently built a super-powered electric car to race in an upcoming Formula Student competition at the Jade Race. Odds are, they'll probably have a strong showing—their car just set the world record for the fastest electric vehicle acceleration from a standstill, going from 0 to 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 1.779 seconds. 

YouTube/GreenTeam Uni Stuttgart e.V.

The Green Team's car has four engines and weighs just 160 kg (about 350 pounds). It beat the previous world record set last year by another university team from Zürich by .006 seconds. For now, the team is waiting on confirmation from the record keepers at Guinness to make it all official and get their achievement on the books. 


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. From personal experience, he knows they like to go fast in Deutschland. 

