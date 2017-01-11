This Company Will Film You Driving Vintage Supercars

Are you thinking of spicing up that European vacation by eschewing the standard rental for something more exotic, like a Porsche 911 or Mercedes convertible? Hold it right there.

What if I told you it was possible to roll to Ibiza for the weekend in a 1980 BMW M1 and have a short film made about the whole experience? Enter Weekend Heroes, a company that will provide you with classic supercars—and a film crew—to create an epic movie around you and your vintage ride of choice.