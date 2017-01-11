This Company Will Film You Driving Vintage Supercars

Are you thinking of spicing up that European vacation by eschewing the standard rental for something more exotic, like a Porsche 911 or Mercedes convertible? Hold it right there.
What if I told you it was possible to roll to Ibiza for the weekend in a 1980 BMW M1 and have a short film made about the whole experience? Enter Weekend Heroes, a company that will provide you with classic supercars—and a film crew—to create an epic movie around you and your vintage ride of choice.
Based in Munich, Germany, Weekend Heroes was created to allow connoisseurs the opportunity to stand above the tourist masses and punctuate their vacation with a very unique rental opportunity. The company will also sell your classic car, scout film locations, offer total film production capabilities, and provide consulting for investors looking to enter the collector car market.
WH rents impossibly rare and beautiful rides, and as a consignment dealer, the inventory available is always rotating. Recently sold vehicles that you could've driven include a 1972 Lamborghini Espada, a 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, and a very Bond-like 1989 Aston Martin V8 Vantage.
When Christophe Schmidt retired as a professional snowboarder, he was able to combine his passion for cars, knowledge of Europe’s landscape, and film production knowledge into the business model you see here. To manage the growth, he looked to Maximilian, a lawyer and fellow car aficionado with an eye for design and visual presentation.
In other words, they're film guys that happen to have incredible cars at their disposal.
Or to put it simply: they can not only make your dream vacation happen, they'll make a short film out of it, too.
It's up to you to decide who the protagonist will be, but you better be damn confident in your abilities if you plan to steal the spotlight from something this beautiful.
