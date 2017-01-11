I Spent A Day As A Fighter Jet Pilot...And Yes, It Was Awesome

As far as day jobs go, it’s safe to say the seven members of the Breitling Jet Team—the largest civilian jet aerobatic group in the world—have one that’s a whole lot cooler than yours. For the past thirteen years, this group of badass Frenchmen’s full-time gig has been traveling the world, living out your most extreme Top Gun fantasies.

They recently made their American debut, and I got to tag along. This is what it's like to be a fighter jet pilot: