I drove the new 2015 Mustang

In the meantime, this engine, which is an evolution of the “Coyote” V8 from the previous Boss 302, has enough grunt to hurl the ‘stang to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds and clear the quarter in 13 seconds flat at 113 mph*. Want to steer with the throttle? No problem. Wanna lay down fat strips of rubber at stoplights? Go for it, boss.

Handling-wise, the extra weight over the nose makes itself known at the limits, but given how much fun it is to throw down a gear and mash the pedal to induce some oversteer, it’s not an issue. The Brembo brakes are more grabby than the standard units, however, so a delicate touch is required if you don’t want your passenger’s head bobbing back and forth like a pigeon. That said, they scrub off speed effortlessly, which is a good thing given the GT’s 3,800-pound curb weight.