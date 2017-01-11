Which bacon is your car?

As you might have heard, Reebok—of all brands—has launched its own bacon. Specifically designed for the CrossFit cult with a smoked formula instead of the usual curing, Reebok’s bacon has a ridiculous two grams of fat per serving. (It should be mentioned that there's only one gram of protein, which shows how small of a serving it is.)

But this got us thinking...what kinds of bacon would other name brands serve up? For some reason, cars came to mind. So naturally we paired 16 vehicles with a respective bacon choice, because we love bacon and cars and you also love bacon and cars and this was a really fun thing to do and you're going to have a lot of fun reading it.