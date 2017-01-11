Hey, Look At This Whiskey Trailer

Brad Ford, a custom interior designer, made this luxe portable bar to be the ultimate tailgate trailer. The only downside? You'll need to employ an old-timey bartender with a handlebar mustache to really get the full effect. Since this is a $150,000 special order though, I'm betting you won't have a problem with that. Check it out here at Moore & Giles and prepare to take your outdoor parties to the next level.



