Why Slow Cars Are Way More Fun Than Fast Cars

Accelerating at high speeds is actually pretty boring

In an ideal world, taking a car with high horsepower to its limits should feel like dating someone with a gold medal in the sex olympics. But in reality, even if a car has a top speed of over 200 mph and a nuclear power plant under the hood, it still must contend with basic physics. Sparing the technical jargon, as speed increases, a car requires exponentially more power to slice through the air, and since more power isn’t available, the rate of acceleration drops dramatically.

You might have 500 hp or even 600 hp, but once you get above 120 or 150 mph, that feeling of acceleration is roughly on par with an old school bus pulling away from its last stop. Not great. And at those speeds, there's so much noise from the wind, you can't even enjoy the sound of the engine.