Will There Be Flying Cars In Our Lifetime?

The question I get asked the most when someone finds out I write about cars for a living is “Will we have flying cars in our lifetime?”

It's a question that always strikes me as funny because I have some news that isn’t exactly breaking: Flying cars already exist and have for many, many years. But realistically, the chances that you’ll ever own a flying car are incredibly slim -- but not for the reasons you probably think.

When you look at the history of flying cars, then at the ones that are currently in development, you’ll see a trend: serious efforts by major manufacturers are few and far between. Unless that happen -- and it won't anytime soon -- you won't be seeing a flying car in your neighbor's driveway.