This Wooden Go-Kart Can Hit 25 MPH

Up until, oh, around age sixteen—the go-kart was the ultimate ride for the cranked-up adolescent speed freak, turning everyone who was limited to a bicycle and an imagination green with envy. After smashing its Kickstarter goal, the PlyFly Go-Kart gives you a second chance to cash in on that childhood dream—mastering the lost art of recklessly driving two inches from the pavement.

Taking cues from IKEA, this DIY wooden, gas-powered go-kart arrives in three separate boxes completely unassembled—not driven to your doorstep by a 13-year-old little jerk. If you can muster the expertise to put together an armoire, you should be able to build yourself a wooden car without any issues.  Continue Reading

