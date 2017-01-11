Cars

The World’s Fastest Ford GT Is Being Auctioned Off For Cheap

Published On 05/01/2015
Ford GTX1
Auctions America

Have you ever wanted to completely dominate a Lamborghini Aventador in a race? For a mere $300K, you can. Hitting the auction block this Sunday is a limited-production Ford GTX1 Spyder. It’s one of only 30 Spyder variants of the Ford GT ever built.

Ford GTX1
Auctions America

This particular GTX1 legitimately blows fire out the back and will mock a Ferrari Enzo like a schoolyard bully. Settled behind the glorious open cockpit are a pair of turbochargers breathing forced air into the 5.4-liter V-8 power-plant. This warp drive of an engine was installed by none other than Ford GT expert Rich Brooks.  

Ford GTX1
Auctions America

The result is an engine producing over 1,000 hp, making this one-off almost as powerful as two Lamborghini Gallardos, and giving it 400 hp more than the Huracan.

Ford GTX1
Auctions America

Plus—considering DJ Pauly D just spent over $400,000 for a used Aventador—this Ford GT is a bargain. That is, of course, provided you can drive a 6-speed manual transmission.

Ford GTX1
Auctions America

Auctions America asks, "Is this perhaps the ultimate American sports car?" Well, with over $14,000 of style upgrades and detailing, it would be extremely difficult to find something better.


Christian “Mental” Ward is a contributor to Supercompressor, retired Air Force Officer, frustrated racer, and actually has a Philosophy degree. If you have an unnatural hunger for stupid car pictures, self-promotion, and short videos of his three dogs, follow him on TwitterInstagram, and Vine.

