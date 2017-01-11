The World’s Fastest Ford GT Is Being Auctioned Off For Cheap

Have you ever wanted to completely dominate a Lamborghini Aventador in a race? For a mere $300K, you can. Hitting the auction block this Sunday is a limited-production Ford GTX1 Spyder. It’s one of only 30 Spyder variants of the Ford GT ever built.
This particular GTX1 legitimately blows fire out the back and will mock a Ferrari Enzo like a schoolyard bully. Settled behind the glorious open cockpit are a pair of turbochargers breathing forced air into the 5.4-liter V-8 power-plant. This warp drive of an engine was installed by none other than Ford GT expert Rich Brooks.
The result is an engine producing over 1,000 hp, making this one-off almost as powerful as two Lamborghini Gallardos, and giving it 400 hp more than the Huracan.
Plus—considering DJ Pauly D just spent over $400,000 for a used Aventador—this Ford GT is a bargain. That is, of course, provided you can drive a 6-speed manual transmission.
Auctions America asks, "Is this perhaps the ultimate American sports car?" Well, with over $14,000 of style upgrades and detailing, it would be extremely difficult to find something better.
Christian “Mental” Ward is a contributor to Supercompressor, retired Air Force Officer, frustrated racer, and actually has a Philosophy degree. If you have an unnatural hunger for stupid car pictures, self-promotion, and short videos of his three dogs, follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Vine.