You Can Buy This Insane Bulletproof, Armor-Plated Rolls-Royce Wraith II

Are you in the market for a new ride? Did you recently escape a living situation that cramped your style, so you're looking to take to the open road with something with some flair and a little extra in the safety department? Well, we've got the perfect car for you. This insane 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow - Wraith II just hit the market, and you're going to love it. It's got all the swagger your high-profile position demands—and armor plating and bulletproof panels for when rival cartels and/or the government rolls up to take you out, because you're totally a drug kingpin.
The Wraith has it all: a leather interior, two-tone walnut paneling, a 6.75 liter Rolls-Royce V8 engine...
...and gun ports on all four doors. All glass built into the car is bulletproof, all internal space is specially lined with Kevlar (essentially creating a steel plate), a half-inch steel plate sits behind the backseat, a double floor in the trunk can store things in a pinch, and the front bumper conceals a three-inch steel girder that essentially serves as a battering ram. You know, just the basics.
All of this class and firepower can be yours for the paltry sum of $55,000. When you have an entire empire to run, it pays to save where you can. So why not on your indestructible, assassination-proof car? Head here for your new wheels.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's planning on buying this before El Chapo can.
