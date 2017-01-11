It’s Friday, So Here’s A Porsche 959

A fact: You can’t import some cars into the United States until after they’ve turned 25 years old.
An idea: The last Porsche 959 rolled off the assembly line in 1989, which, by happy coincidence, is 25 years ago.
Unless we’re missing something, you can now import every 959 to the States, which means now is a fantastic time to think back on one of history’s most important supercars.
The RevolutionTwin turbos weren't exactly unheard of when the 959 came out, nor was all-wheel drive. Putting them both together in a street car that could get right to the cusp of 200 mph, however...that was new. The car was a technological tour de force even more avant garde in its day than today's 918 Spyder is by comparison.
The Dakar WinnerThe Paris-Dakar Rally is one of, if not the, most physically demanding multi-week treks across the harshest terrain on Earth. The 959 kinda dominated it. Can you imagine any of today's supercars going toe to toe with highly specialized trucks and beating them? Didn't think so.
The Le Mans WinnerNow picture a supercar that can beat trucks at Dakar and go on to win its class at the Mother of All Endurance Races: The 24 Hours of Le Mans. It's not that the 959 isn't a legend, it's that we're not sure the word "legend" is worthy of being associated with such greatness.
The VideoA few weeks ago, the guys over at XCAR in Britain were lucky enough to get to spend some quality time with the 959. It's okay to be jealous, and it's also good to watch.
