Cars

It’s Friday, So Here’s A Porsche 959

By Published On 08/08/2014 By Published On 08/08/2014
You can now buy every Porsche 959
Darin Schnabel ©2013 Courtesy of RM Auctions

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

In Bed With Gigi Engle: Why Do Girls Send Mixed Signals?

related

The Best Hot Sauces, Ranked

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

A fact: You can’t import some cars into the United States until after they’ve turned 25 years old.
An idea: The last Porsche 959 rolled off the assembly line in 1989, which, by happy coincidence, is 25 years ago.

Unless we’re missing something, you can now import every 959 to the States, which means now is a fantastic time to think back on one of history’s most important supercars.

Related

related

16 Beautiful Porsches To Make You Sweat

related

16 Beautiful Porsches To Make You Sweat
You can now buy every Porsche 959
SeriousWheels

The Revolution

Twin turbos weren't exactly unheard of when the 959 came out, nor was all-wheel drive. Putting them both together in a street car that could get right to the cusp of 200 mph, however...that was new. The car was a technological tour de force even more avant garde in its day than today's 918 Spyder is by comparison.

959 at Dakkar
Coomber Audio

The Dakar Winner

The Paris-Dakar Rally is one of, if not the, most physically demanding multi-week treks across the harshest terrain on Earth. The 959 kinda dominated it. Can you imagine any of today's supercars going toe to toe with highly specialized trucks and beating them? Didn't think so.

959 at Le Mans
Subefotos

The Le Mans Winner

Now picture a supercar that can beat trucks at Dakar and go on to win its class at the Mother of All Endurance Races: The 24 Hours of Le Mans. It's not that the 959 isn't a legend, it's that we're not sure the word "legend" is worthy of being associated with such greatness.

The Video

A few weeks ago, the guys over at XCAR in Britain were lucky enough to get to spend some quality time with the 959. It's okay to be jealous, and it's also good to watch.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. As a kid, his dream garage consisted of a 959, an F40, a 288 GTO, and an XJ220.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Classic '60s Cruisers You Can Buy for Insanely Cheap Right Now
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
The Most Expensive States to Own a Car

related

READ MORE
Classic, Badass 4x4s You Can Actually Buy Right Now
Going Going Gone

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like