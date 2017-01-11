A 700 HP Rolls-Royce Is Something You Need In Your Life

Fact: Rolls-Royces are so insanely luxurious they don't need to be fast.
Fact: Supercar tuner Novitec just created a subsidiary called Spofec—that's short for Spirit of Ecstasy, the name of Rolls-Royce's iconic hood ornament— specifically to turn out 699 HP Rolls-Royces.
Hypothesis: A 700 HP Rolls-Royce is pretty much the best of everything.
The list of cars you can buy with more horsepower than the new Spofec Rolls-Royce is substantially shorter than the length of one of England's most famous land yachts, but that doesn't mean making a luxury hotel on wheels go from zero to 60 in under 4.5 seconds is easy. Check this out.
They aren't giving specifics on what they're doing to the engine, other than describing them generically as "plug and play," presumably meaning modifications to the electronics to help boost output by over 100 hp.
They've also given it a performance exhaust, but don't worry, you're still not likely to hear the engine from inside all that insulation unless you really put your foot down...though with 700 hp on tap, you'll probably be doing that a lot.
Also included in the SPOFEC package are rims that are both specially designed for the car and available in multiple colors, and a few body tweaks for more of a sporting appearance, notably on the lower door sill and at the bottom of the front and rear fascias. They're also more than happy to undertake any other customizations you'd like, if RR's comprehensive options list somehow isn't enough.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. Until proven wrong, he's going to consider this the perfect long-distance getaway car. Follow him on Twitter, where he's still trying to get away.