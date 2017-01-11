A 700 HP Rolls-Royce Is Something You Need In Your Life

Fact: Rolls-Royces are so insanely luxurious they don't need to be fast.

Fact: Supercar tuner Novitec just created a subsidiary called Spofec—that's short for Spirit of Ecstasy, the name of Rolls-Royce's iconic hood ornament— specifically to turn out 699 HP Rolls-Royces.

Hypothesis: A 700 HP Rolls-Royce is pretty much the best of everything.

The list of cars you can buy with more horsepower than the new Spofec Rolls-Royce is substantially shorter than the length of one of England's most famous land yachts, but that doesn't mean making a luxury hotel on wheels go from zero to 60 in under 4.5 seconds is easy. Check this out.