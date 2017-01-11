What You Need to Know About Self-Driving Cars

6. What problems have they had?

We’re still in the nascent stages of the tech, so there have been issues with recognizing curbs when it’s raining, and some of the automatic braking systems that are currently on the market have been trying to avoid non-existent objects. The machines haven’t risen yet though: at this point, one autonomous car simply cutting off another is still news.



7. When can I drive in one? Never. That’s the entire point!

Kidding, of course. You can drive in one now, kinda. Some companies have autonomous-ish tech out now, like lane-departure assist and even stop and go traffic autopilots, as seen in the new BMW 7-Series. You’ll start seeing more and more of that in the next few years, but we’re still a few automotive generations away from a full-on autonomous car that’s mass produced and easy to obtain. You'll see them as a ride-sharing alternative to cabs long before you own one.