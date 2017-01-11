This Sexy Japanese Motorcycle Is 100% Electric

The handmade custom bike is made from sculpted aluminum blocks, carbon fiber, and other high-tech materials that surround a special power unit and lithium ion battery.
It has a range of about 100 miles on a four-hour charge, with a gearless acceleration that can hit speeds of up to 100 mph.
Even though it rides low, the steering system is designed so the rider doesn't need to shift directions. With all the new tech, though, it still maintains a classic drivetrain belt system.
Only 49 of these bad boys are being made, all fully customized and painted to the specifications of the buyer. Once we get ourselves to Japan, we'll take one in Supercompressor black and blue.
