The F*@kin' Catalina Wine Mixer From 'Step Brothers' Is Happening, For Real

POW!

The Fuckin' Catalina Wine Mixer, the biggest helicopter leasing event in the Western Hemisphere (since 1997) is becoming an actual, totally legit experience on Sunday, September 13th. Alright, so it won't actually be a helicopter leasing event, but it will be a huge party styled after the one from Step Brothers, complete with live music, tasty food, and, of course, wine.

Best of all, anyone can go to -- even if they haven't been earnin', burnin', snappin' necks, or cashin' checks.

It's being held on Descanso Beach in Avalon, and a $35 ticket gets you all-day access to the event, plus a sweet souvenir wine glass that's totally better than the plastic cups you drink out of at home. If that's not enough, you can drop $100 for a VIP ticket that includes access to the private bar, a private wine tasting, and the VIP Hospitality Suite in Catherine's Terrace. You can even complete the experience with a helicopter flight to the island!