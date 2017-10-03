The Gage gets a next-door sibling

A younger sibling can portend many many things, from taking on more responsibility, to a tighter budget, to the fact your show's about to be canceled. A new arrival that should mean good things: Henri.
An adjacent younger sib to The Gage, Henri takes its name from architect Louis Henri Sullivan, who is responsible for the building's ornamental facade and is the inspiration for the 70-seat resto's turn-of-the-century vibe, with ornate stencils covering the dining room chairs, herringbone-patterned hardwood floors, and chocolate velvet-covered walls, because red velvet would be (cream) cheesy. Classic dishes inspire much of the menu, with starters like smoked steak tartare served w/ potato chips & quail egg, buttery garlic escargot, and pastry-wrapped lobster wellington w/ foie and a gastrique reduction (woe be to he who bypasses it). Mains range from braised angus shortrib burgers, to stone oven baked fare including market tomato flatbreads and roasted duck breast (swiss chard, concord grape reduction), to the "Game of the Day", which'll include elk, caribou, quail, and partridge, which hopefully isn't beset by overbearing ginger.
Hooch-wise the wine list is almost entirely biodynamic, and grapes also pop up in 'tails like the Henri Presse: rye, Cointreau, lemon, and Pineau de Charentes, a fortified wine, which is about all you can expect younger siblings to bring to the table.
