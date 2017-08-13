Money

Tame The Bear

By Published On 04/02/2009 By Published On 04/02/2009

Trending

related

These Insane Squid Ice Cream Cones Come With Chocolate Tentacles

related

America's Best Small Cities to Move to Before They Get Too Popular

related

M&M’s First-Ever Pumpkin Pie Flavor Just Hit Stores

related

NASA Maps Predict Where the Skies Will Be Clearest for the Eclipse

The Internet's overflowing with a million tips on handling the recession, but if you were industrious enough to round them up, maybe you wouldn't be jobless. Fine, almost jobless. Grinning broadly as they bring it all together, TameTheBear.com

Started by a UofC alum recently axed from his TV comedy writing gig, TTB posts articles, vids, and screeds offering topical tidbits ranging from actually useful to mirthfully useless, all under the mantra "The economy is like p*rn: We don't care why it works, just as long as it makes our pockets chubby". Potentially valuable posts include "Lying At A Job Interview (part 1 of many)", which teaches double-speak like "You are no longer fired for wasting company time and money, you are now looking for a more stable position"; an eBay-ish site where all goods (stained couches, etc) are free; a $5 cell phone auditing site that promises a monthly savings of up to 22%; and first dibs on free stuff like concerts, movies, "and other unnecessarily overpriced events". Then there's recession-related time-wasters, like a poll about the "coolest job on earth" (Archaeologist, Covert CIA Operative, Romance Novel Cover Model (Male)...Town Crier?), and an article on how educated professional women are rushing to become exotic dancers -- a job you'd assume there'd always be demand for, but then again, that's what town criers thought.

Tangential subjects include a Miss Cleo-style hotline where users can choose from "140 authentic psychics" (who can presumably give financial predictions), and an $8k hot tub that vibrates and plays music underwater -- exactly what you need! Fine, almost exactly what you need.

Stuff You'll Like