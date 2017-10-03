The Weekend Playbook: #BDOYL, a CigarBQue, and competitive flip cup

Event of the Week
T-minus 24hrs until the Best Day of Your Life, when you’ll be spending Friday living a life of excess according to the itinerary voted on by you, our Thrillist faithful. So whether you’re at Bow Truss enjoying free java (7-8a) or at Howells & Hood Happy Hour (5-6p) devouring this special Thrillist brisket sandwich and drinks on the house, let us know how you’re spending the #BDOYL by tweeting @ThrillistCHI. It’s all good in the Hood
Thursday, June 20th Theory Bar & Grill will transform into a flip cup tournament arena, with the charity event benefiting Parkinson’s research -- sign up at 6p. Welcome to Flip-adelphia, except in Chicago...
Sheffield’s has a Berghoff Brewing launch party with new drafts available, including a Germaniac Extra Pale Ale brewed with honey and molasses, 6p. See what else you'll be drinking
Friday, June 21st At Beyond Design’s CigarBQue grab a seat on the outdoor patio for a stogie and a BBQ spread from Trenchermen, Bull & Bear, and Honky Tonk BBQ, 630-930p. Don’t let the tickets go up in smoke
There’s yet another Craft Beer Festival (not that that's a bad thing), this one in Old Town with breweries spanning Lebanon, New Zealand, and Belgium, 5-10p. Be crafty
Saturday, June 22nd Blondes vs. Brunettes: we know who’s dumber (or do we?), but who’s better at flag football? Find out at Lincoln Park’s turf fields, 1p. Flag on the field
Treat your best broseph to Homeslice’s new brunch menu with scrambled egg pizza, RumChata hangover cereal, and Bloody Marys with a pizza slice garnish, 11a. What up, homie?
Sunday, June 23rd Frontier hosts a Louisiana crawfish boil with $4 Deschutes to accompany some Cajun cuisine, 3-7p. This’ll stick in your craw
Thursday, June 27th Thrillist has free tickets to an exclusive pre-release screening of The Conjuring, complete with a private pre-showing reception that will feature complimentary wine, beer, and popcorn. Get on the list and get ready to get scared!
Did we miss anything? Are you dying to let the world know what you're doing this weekend? Let us (and the government) know in the comments.
