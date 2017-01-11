15 Airport Tech Hacks Every Traveler Should Know

Airports are pretty bad in and of themselves, but the hassles and restrictions they place on our gadgets are the worst. No Wi-Fi, weak cell reception, and three power outlets per terminal? The horror!



But not every trip to JFK or LAX has to be a brutal experience -- you just have to prepare. Here are some airport tech hacks that can help make that five-hour layover a little less disruptive. Once you're in the air, however, it's a whole other story.

1. Use Google Voice to make calls & send texts

Reception at the airport is shit. You know this all too well. But what most commuters don’t know is that they can still make calls and send texts without tapping into their data plan. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection, along with Google Voice and Hangouts. Set up your Voice phone number and communicate through there. Another way is by purchasing a prepaid SIM card with data access to utilize Google’s services.

