18 Things Your Dad Screamed In The Car, Ranked

Ahhh...to be a kid in the back of a car again. The fast food, the punch buggies, those dingy rest stop bathrooms, listlessly flipping through radio stations, and the sweet sounds of your father's shrill voice echoing throughout the hull of his 1998 Ford Taurus.

Nostalgia's a hell of a drug, and we hope you'll agree once you rifle through these excruciating exclamations made popular by your father in the mid-to-late 90s. And you know what, young man? If you don't like it, I'm gonna turn this whole website around.