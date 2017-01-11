Cars

18 Things Your Dad Screamed In The Car, Ranked

Published On 04/29/2015
Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

Ahhh...to be a kid in the back of a car again. The fast food, the punch buggies, those dingy rest stop bathrooms, listlessly flipping through radio stations, and the sweet sounds of your father's shrill voice echoing throughout the hull of his 1998 Ford Taurus.

Nostalgia's a hell of a drug, and we hope you'll agree once you rifle through these excruciating exclamations made popular by your father in the mid-to-late 90s. And you know what, young man? If you don't like it, I'm gonna turn this whole website around. 

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

18. "Look at this clown! Use your blinkers, buddy!"

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

17. "Take your head out of your ass and drive, pal!"

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

16. "I didn’t know they issued licenses to IDIOTS!"

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

15. "Where’d you learn to drive? Mars?!"

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

14. "How'd you merge on the highway with your head so far up your ASS?!"

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

13. "I’m going to stop this car faster than you can say, 'Forest Green ‘98 Ford Taurus'!"

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

12. "We’re not stopping, Sarah, you just peed at Wendy’s!"

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

11. "What are you? Blind?! Keep your eyes on the road, buddy!"

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

10. "Hold my Snapple, Sarah, I’m going to write down this joker’s plates."

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStoc

9. "If you kids don’t pipe down, I’m going to pull this car over and leave you all on the side of the road and you'll all be orphans." 

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

8. "We’re not stopping for food, Matty, you just got food at Cracker Barrel!"

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

7. "So help me god, I will drive this immaculate ‘98 Ford Taurus to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean if you kids don’t shut your dirty mouths."

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

6. "What’s that smell? Is that puke? Did someone Puke? Ryan? Sarah? Matty? Lauren? Derek?"

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

5. "We're not pulling over to pee again. You all just peed. Hold it in!" 

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

4. "Do you kids want me to call your mother? So help me god, I’ll call her faster than you can say 'Gently used 1998 Ford Taurus in excellent condition—$2500 or best offer'!"

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

3. "Stop fiddling with the radio!"

Everything Your Dad Yelled In The Car When You Were a Kid
iStock

2. "I’ll give you kids something to cry about!"

Things your father yelled in the car
iStock

1. "I swear to god, I'm going to turn this car around!"

Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and will deny everything when his father asks. 

