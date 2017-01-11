Tech

How To Get Free Wi-Fi On Any American Airlines Flight

Maybe you haven't mastered the art of sneaking weed onto an airplane, in which case Wi-Fi is the one saving grace for those grueling trips across the country. Thanks to the content-birthing masterminds over at Reddit, there's actually a way to get free Wi-Fi on your iPhone or iPad if you're flying with US Airways/American Airlines (sorry Delta). All it takes is a little ingenuity and a lot of taking advantage of the system -- but, hey, screw the system. 

Screenshot via Reddit

After conducting a straw poll 'round the SC offices, we came to learn that this hack does in fact work. However, there is one catch: you'll inevitably get booted off the Gogo Wi-Fi network, forcing you to repeat these steps every half hour.

1. Connect to Gogo Inflight Wi-Fi 

2. When asked to pay or browse entertainment, choose to browse free movies

3. When you're taken to the App Store to download the movie, open Safari instead

4. Leave the App Store running in the background, and keep open the Safari tab that redirects you to the App Store

5. Repeat steps 1-4 every half hour

Not too bad, considering the alternative is listening to a symphony of crying babies for eight hours. Here's to beating the system!


Jeremy Glass is a writer for the Internet

