How To Get Free Wi-Fi On Any American Airlines Flight

1. Connect to Gogo Inflight Wi-Fi

2. When asked to pay or browse entertainment, choose to browse free movies

3. When you're taken to the App Store to download the movie, open Safari instead

4. Leave the App Store running in the background, and keep open the Safari tab that redirects you to the App Store

5. Repeat steps 1-4 every half hour

Not too bad, considering the alternative is listening to a symphony of crying babies for eight hours. Here's to beating the system!



Jeremy Glass is a writer for the Internet and wants to live inside the computer just like that movie, Lawnmower Man.