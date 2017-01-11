16 Tips for Using Reddit Better

There's a subreddit for that

Even if you're a Reddit rookie, you’ve probably noticed the site has a "front page" of top content as well as a smorgasbord of curated pages, or "subreddits," to organize user-submitted content. To explore subreddits, you can check out the "defaults" at the top of your home page (movies, news, etc.) or search for something that tickles your fancy.

Trust me, whatever you're into, there’s a subreddit for it. You can also find some stuff you didn't even know you were into by sifting through some random subreddits (hit the "random" button on the top of the homepage).



Subscribe to your favorite subreddits

Once you’ve found some subreddits you think you’d be interested in reading frequently, you can tailor your homepage accordingly. Subscribe to the subreddits (each page will have a massive "subscribe" button) you care about, and the site will make sure nothing gets past you. Your account can be totally customized for easy access to the things that make you love the Internet in the first place.