22 Brilliant Life Lessons From Anthony Bourdain

For anyone drafting a list of "jobs everyone in the world wants," Anthony Michael Bourdain's gig would be on the shortest of short lists. He generally lives the dream of anyone who's ever Googled "Where is the furthest place from where I am right now?" inside the claustrophobic grip of their cubicle. Must be nice.
But it wasn't always this way -- Bourdain rose from the depths of an NYC kitchen to become a celebrated author, TV personality, and all-around enviable human being. You want his advice. If you didn't, you wouldn't have clicked. So warn grandma there might be some cussin', and enjoy this brief insight into the mind of a modern-day renaissance man who doesn't mind getting his hands dirty. Or his beak (considerably) wet.
1. "To me, life without veal stock, pork fat, sausage, organ meat, demi-glace, or even stinky cheese is a life not worth living."
2. "Under 'Reasons for Leaving Last Job,' never give the real reason, unless it's money or ambition."
3. "Your body is not a temple, it's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride."
4. "If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else's shoes or at least eat their food. It's a plus for everybody."
5. "Skills can be taught. Character you either have or you don't have."
6. "Travel is about the gorgeous feeling of teetering in the unknown."
7. "Assume the worst. About everybody. But don't let this poisoned outlook affect your job performance. Let it all roll off your back. Ignore it. Be amused by what you see and suspect. Just because someone you work with is a miserable, treacherous, self-serving, capricious, and corrupt asshole shouldn't prevent you from enjoying their company, working with them, or finding them entertaining."
8. "I don't have to agree with you to like you or respect you."
9. "As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life -- and travel -- leaves marks on you. Most of the time, those marks -- on your body or on your heart -- are beautiful. Often, though, they hurt."
10. "The way you make an omelet reveals your character."
11. "It's very rarely a good career move to have a conscience."
12. "Basic cooking skills are a virtue... the ability to feed yourself and a few others with proficiency should be taught to every young man and woman as a fundamental skill. [It's] as vital to growing up as learning to wipe one's own ass, cross the street by oneself, or be trusted with money."
13. "Luck is not a business model."
14. "When dealing with complex transportation issues, the best thing to do is pull up with a cold beer and let somebody else figure it out."
15. "Without experimentation, a willingness to ask questions and try new things, we shall surely become static, repetitive, and moribund."
16. "Maybe that's enlightenment enough: to know that there is no final resting place of the mind; no moment of smug clarity. Perhaps wisdom... is realizing how small I am, and unwise, and how far I have yet to go."
17. "There's something wonderful about drinking in the afternoon. A not-too-cold pint, absolutely alone at the bar -- even in this fake-ass Irish pub."
18. "I'm not afraid to look like an idiot."
19. "Without new ideas success can become stale."
20. "I learned a long time ago that trying to micromanage the perfect vacation is always a disaster. That leads to terrible times."
21. "I'm a big believer in winging it. I'm a big believer that you're never going to find perfect city travel experience or the perfect meal without a constant willingness to experience a bad one. Letting the happy accident happen is what a lot of vacation itineraries miss, I think, and I'm always trying to push people to allow those things to happen rather than stick to some rigid itinerary."
22. "Don't touch my dick, don't touch my knife."
