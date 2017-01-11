14 Things You Didn’t Know About the Saturn V Rocket

When President Kennedy issued the challenge to put a man on the moon before the 1960s were over, the nation’s best and brightest responded with a colossal spacecraft. Then in July of 1969, Neil Armstrong took that famous “small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

The machine that got him there, the Saturn V rocket, is an engineering marvel, perhaps unrivaled in human history. The rocket dwarfed everything that came before, and nothing built after has surpassed it. Here are 14 things you didn’t know about the one and only moon rocket.