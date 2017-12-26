Beloved Avocado Toast Is Now Available in Ice Cream Form

Fact: Millennials would rather buy copious amounts of avocado toast than put down on a mortgage. Also a fact: Ice cream is freaking delicious. Given these two facts, who can really be shocked that Los Angeles -- a place notoriously obsessed with sunshine and avocado toast -- would turn the city’s favorite health-conscious meal into an ice cream?
Renowned pastry chef Dominique Ansel is well known for taking seemingly common foods and turning them into Instagram-worthy trends that have people lining down the block for a taste -- case in point, the infamous Cronut. So when Ansel decided to create a fresh take for his LA location, he looked to see what was as normal in California as a donut is in New York.
“The inspiration behind making the avocado ice cream toast was to see what was very popular in California, and avocado is definitely one of the most popular ingredients,” Ansel told Thrillist. “I wanted to do something sometimes sweet and a little bit savory, something unique in terms of presentation, and something still fresh and cold for the weather, so I came up with the ice cream sandwich.”
Avocado toast goes hand in hand with Instagram, so Ansel’s creation starts with sliced up homemade avocado ice cream twisted into a pastel green rose (#nofilter) that’s placed on the “toast” (a large shortbread cookie), and is then sprinkled with raspberry powder and dragon fruit to make it pop. Finally, the avocado ice cream sandwich is drizzled with olive oil, served, and then quickly whisked away for an iPhone photo shoot.
To really complete an LA Instagram story, Dominique Ansel Bakery also serves up blossoming marshmallow hot chocolate that lets customers watch a flower-shaped marshmallow bloom in a cup of rich Valrhona hot chocolate. And if that doesn’t seal the deal, the California Roll (avocado mousse and honey gelée on an almond biscuit) certainly will.
Check out the video above to find out why you should max out another credit card on avocado-related food trends -- or if that’s not appealing, why you should get the heck of out of the Golden State.
