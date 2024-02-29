5 Fizzy, Flavorful, Party-Ready Batch Cocktails

Once your party starts, the last place you want to be is stuck behind the bar, making drinks to order. At the same time, a signature cocktail feels way more elevated and put together than throwing some drinks in a cooler. So how do you serve up unique drinks without committing yourself to the role of bartender? Batch cocktails. The beautiful thing about a batched cocktail is they’re one and done. With them, you can join the fun and still be the ultimate host.

Here’s how: Just mix together one of the cocktail recipes below, and scale it up depending on how many people you’re expecting. The secret ingredient to making these bubbly, full-flavored cocktails is Sparkling Ice. With flavors like black raspberry, orange mango, and kiwi strawberry, and no added sugar, it’s an anything-but-subtle shortcut that will ensure your drinks will have no shortage of flavor.

For serving, stay away from a punch bowl — it can get messy. Instead, opt for a large-scale drink dispenser with a spigot on the bottom so people can serve themselves as the night goes on. Fill it halfway with ice and set up a station with glasses and garnishes so guests can tailor their drinks to their preference. Don’t forget a sign spelling out what’s in the party’s signature drink — especially if you’re serving both cocktails and mocktails.



