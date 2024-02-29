5 Fizzy, Flavorful, Party-Ready Batch Cocktails
These recipes have a shortcut to some serious flavor: Sparkling Ice.
Once your party starts, the last place you want to be is stuck behind the bar, making drinks to order. At the same time, a signature cocktail feels way more elevated and put together than throwing some drinks in a cooler. So how do you serve up unique drinks without committing yourself to the role of bartender? Batch cocktails. The beautiful thing about a batched cocktail is they’re one and done. With them, you can join the fun and still be the ultimate host.
Here’s how: Just mix together one of the cocktail recipes below, and scale it up depending on how many people you’re expecting. The secret ingredient to making these bubbly, full-flavored cocktails is Sparkling Ice. With flavors like black raspberry, orange mango, and kiwi strawberry, and no added sugar, it’s an anything-but-subtle shortcut that will ensure your drinks will have no shortage of flavor.
For serving, stay away from a punch bowl — it can get messy. Instead, opt for a large-scale drink dispenser with a spigot on the bottom so people can serve themselves as the night goes on. Fill it halfway with ice and set up a station with glasses and garnishes so guests can tailor their drinks to their preference. Don’t forget a sign spelling out what’s in the party’s signature drink — especially if you’re serving both cocktails and mocktails.
Serves 8
Ingredients:
- 2 bottles Sparkling Ice Classic Lemonade
- 9 ounces whiskey
- 8 pieces candied ginger
- 1 lemon, sliced
- 1 lime, sliced
Directions:
Fill a drinks dispenser halfway with ice. Add the Sparkling Ice Classic Lemonade, whiskey, candied ginger, and citrus slices. Stir.
Serves 8
Ingredients:
- 2 bottles Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry
- 8 ounces bourbon
- 1 orange, sliced
- A handful of maraschino cherries
Directions:
Fill a drinks dispenser halfway with ice. Add the Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry, bourbon, sliced oranges, and maraschino cherries. Stir.
Serves 8
Ingredients:
- A handful of mint leaves
- 4 limes, juiced
- 4 bottles Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry
- 1 lemon, sliced
- 1 lime, sliced
Directions:
Fill a drinks dispenser halfway with ice. Muddle in mint leaves. Add the Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry, lime juice, and citrus slices. Stir.
Serves 8
Ingredients:
- 2 bottles Sparkling Ice Pink Grapefruit
- 8 ounces mezcal
- 1 lime, sliced
- 1 lemon, sliced
- 1 grapefruit, sliced
Directions:
Fill a drinks dispenser halfway with ice. Add the Sparkling Ice Pink Grapefruit, mezcal, and citrus slices. Stir.
Serves 8
Ingredients:
- 2 bottles Sparkling Ice Orange Mango
- 16 ounces tequila
- 4 cups frozen mango
- 4 ounces lime juice
- Hot sauce, to taste
- 2 limes, slices
Directions:
Add ice, frozen mango, tequila, lime juice, and Sparkling Ice Orange Mango in a large blender. Blend until smooth, adding more ice if needed, and in batches if necessary. Add hot sauce to taste. Pour into the drinks dispenser. Serve wedges alongside for garnish.
Credits:
Photographer: Rikky Fernandes
Senior Art Director: Meg Konigsburg
Prop Stylist: Selena Liu
Cocktail Stylist: Erika Joyce
Producer: Becca Solovay