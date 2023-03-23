A Gold-Standard Rum Gets a Tentacular Launch Party
If most established alcohol brands are known for being stiffer than their shots are, then, well, Kraken Rum isn’t like most brands. The company, recognizable for its iconic “two eyed” bottles of rum, loves to pay homage to myths and monsters of legend with their imagery. Which makes sense, given rum’s history alongside sailors who shared tales of the creatures that lived below the sea. So when they decide to host a launch party for an all-new rum based on the buried treasures of yore, you can expect a nautical vibe.
The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum is their latest offering, based on the one thing a giant undersea Beast loves more than deep-sea darkness: gold. As a contrast to their rich Black Spiced Rum, this new variety promises a lighter, more molasses-hinted flavor and caramel aroma. And our hosts didn’t disappoint with the gold aesthetics: doubloons hung from every surface, gold-dust adorned the appetizers, and giant shiny bars of gold decorated the bar, where they served up cocktails like The Kraken’s Keep (Kraken Gold Spiced Rum, orange and pineapple juice, gold dust, and a torched cinnamon stick.)
Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kraken Rum event without some tentacles. Upon entering the venue, tentacles offered shots of the new rum to sample. The rum hits nicely: definitely more spice-forward, with a slight sweetness and cinnamon flavor that makes it sippable on its own, as well as balanced enough to blend into a cocktail. Guests could challenge the Kraken’s tentacle itself with an arm-wrestling machine, which read out pirate-themed strength reports ranging from “Landlubber” to “Sniveling Sailor.” There was even a smash room, where visitors gripped their very own Kraken’s tentacle and wielded it to destroy conch shells and vases.
After some mingling and sipping on an (excellent) Kraken Gold Spiced Rum & Cola, we were brought into a room with huge whirlpool projections on three walls — the effect was like being sucked into the The Kraken’s den to be dispatched by The Beast. There, we were able to learn about the origins of the Kraken Gold Spiced Rum, snatched from the mythical lair by daring-yet-doomed pirates. We were even treated to three tales of disaster by our pirate hosts, who each warned us about the fate of those who’d tested the The Kraken. It was all exactly what you’d hope for from Kraken Rum: a chance to sip on delicious rum, enjoy the saga of pirates and treasure, and embrace your inner sea monster.