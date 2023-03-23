A Gold-Standard Rum Gets a Tentacular Launch Party

If most established alcohol brands are known for being stiffer than their shots are, then, well, Kraken Rum isn’t like most brands. The company, recognizable for its iconic “two eyed” bottles of rum, loves to pay homage to myths and monsters of legend with their imagery. Which makes sense, given rum’s history alongside sailors who shared tales of the creatures that lived below the sea. So when they decide to host a launch party for an all-new rum based on the buried treasures of yore, you can expect a nautical vibe.

The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum is their latest offering, based on the one thing a giant undersea Beast loves more than deep-sea darkness: gold. As a contrast to their rich Black Spiced Rum, this new variety promises a lighter, more molasses-hinted flavor and caramel aroma. And our hosts didn’t disappoint with the gold aesthetics: doubloons hung from every surface, gold-dust adorned the appetizers, and giant shiny bars of gold decorated the bar, where they served up cocktails like The Kraken’s Keep (Kraken Gold Spiced Rum, orange and pineapple juice, gold dust, and a torched cinnamon stick.)