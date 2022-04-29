This New Tequila Brand Crafted Cocktails for Every Astrological Sign

Sometimes, cocktail innovation looks to the stars for inspiration. That’s the guiding light behind new spirits brand Astral Tequila and what it’s calling “Azure Hour,” that magical time of night when the sun hasn’t quite finished setting, but the stars are already beginning to come out. It’s also, coincidentally, the best time to mix up a cocktail and get your evening started.

Fittingly, it’s calling this combination of astrology and mixology “ASTRALogy,” with a rollout that features star-inspired cocktails like the Stellar Margarita plus an entire lineup of recipes matching a cocktail to your astrological sign that have been curated by astrologer Aliza Kelly. With a uniquely smooth flavor created by using crushed agave fibers during fermentation, Astral makes the perfect accompaniment to an Azure Hour to remember.

Beyond the stargazing angle, Astral has a sustainability twist built into its business model, too. Thanks to upcycling in its manufacturing process, Astral reuses the agave fibers left over from distillation to make adobe bricks. For each bottle of Astral produced, approximately two adobe bricks can be made, which will be used to build community infrastructure in Mexico, starting in Jalisco.

To celebrate its launch, Astral is hosting a Cinco de Mayo event in New York City (May 5-6) where you can taste the star-studded cocktails yourself. The pop-up bar will be made from hundreds of bottles of Astral Tequila, representing their commitment to building homes. Guests will be able to take photos, sample ​​Astral Tequila Blanco, try the house margarita, and sip on a custom-made “ASTRALogy” cocktail. It’s the best way to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, so check out the event page to RSVP and learn more.