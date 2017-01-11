11 Things You Didn't Know About Coca-Cola

Coke is a tasty way to stop an asthma attack

Your prescription inhaler is probably the best method for counteracting chronic breathing problems. But if it’s not handy -- or even if it is -- Coke tastes way better! Caffeine has been found to open the airways when asthmatics are wheezing or otherwise having trouble getting air. And since each 12oz can has 34mg of the hype, you have an excuse to keep chugging until you catch your second wind.



Coke's stock has more than doubled in the last 10 years

As beverage options have broadened and the market for drinkable liquids has expanded into things we didn’t even know could be ingested, The Coca-Cola Company has diversified to include some level of ownership in a lot of your other favorite brands. Do you like Keurig, Odwalla or Simply Orange? So does Coke, and they know you love all four, because they have the receipts. Therefore, a $20 share in 2006 is worth around $45 today, at least at press time. It might be a good time to buy, since Coke’s likely going to Cuba soon, but that’s just what Fidel Castro tells us, and you know how he is with money.