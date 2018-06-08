The Most Fun Places to Watch the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta

Recommended Video Eat This Fireball Whiskey Apple Pies: A Dessert Fit for a Frat Party Watch More

The Brewhouse Cafe Little Five Points Best for: Die-hard soccer fans

Nobody out-soccer-pubs the divey TBC. The website has a soccer section with schedules of upcoming matches, and there’s memorabilia adorning every nook and cranny of this futbol bar, from ceiling-hung team banners to jerseys... literally everywhere. Located on Moreland at the main corner of L5P, this is where pretty much all soccer fans are going to see at least one match, since they always serve traditional breakfast for matches. This is a known hangout for Arsenal FC (Premier League) fans. Arrive early!

The Midway Pub East Atlanta Village Best for: Beer geeks who love a bustling atmosphere and bar games

Another no-brainer for anybody that went out for the World Cup around ATL last year. Midway’s a serious sports bar with mad flags representing countries and football clubs around the globe. They’ve also got 130+ beers, “thoughtful” food (the smoked wings are fantastic), darts, and a killer patio just far enough past the central EAV madness of Flat Shoals to create madness of your own. It will get packed here; get here early and grab a beer.

The Brick Store Pub Decatur Best for: An incredible beer list and even been food

They’ll have Cup matches playing upstairs and in their Belgian Bar, which is usually lunch-only by reservation, but they’ve dubbed it the “The Brick Store Football Club” for the tourney. You also know Brick Store has lots of beer, including rare stuff you’ll find nowhere else in the world. Not only are they going to have any style of brew you want to try (other than “wack”), but their food is also top-notch, whether you’re going as simple as bourbon-caramel popcorn or will need a blood orange-jus short rib to help cover all that exclusive soccer beer.

Hampton + Hudson Community Bar & Restaurant Inman Park Best for: Serious viewing with tons of TVs

H+H is an official pub partner of Atlanta United, so they’re not only used to soccer fandom, they encourage it. Look for H+H to be a central spot for the Cup, as ATL UTD fans have been flocking to the tucked away Inman Quarter hangout since they were playing at Bobby Dodd Stadium. There are too many TVs to miss a single goal, save, or stadium brawl. On top of that, they’ve got a fantastic covered patio out back -- with a solid selection of craft beer -- near a courtyard that’s perfect for gathering your crew and belting out an “A-T-L” chant or two.

Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant Buckhead Best for: Drink specials and free swag

They’re kicking off the Cup with a soccer-themed trivia night; first place gets four tickets to ATL UTD vs Seattle home game on July 15 and a $75 Fado gift card. The $5 cover benefits Soccer in the Streets. And look, you don’t even need a soccer match to be on TV for Fado to be lit, but it gets especially lively when the Cup comes back around. This year they’ll show all games, live, from June 14 to July 15 with food and drink specials, free soccer swag to give away, and will also have the sound from the matches turned up on the TVs to feed the energy -- as you feed yourself beer, fish and chips, and such.

Meehan's Irish Pub Downtown Best for: Watching on a big screen

Meehan’s is the official Southeast home of Liverpool Football Club and looks like it’s been there forever, with ornate old school chandeliers, rustic green paint, and imperfectly carved wood beams. However, it’s only been eight years since this charming Peachtree pub arrived -- and soccer fiends flock to watch games on the giant projector screen. Fill up on Guinness-braised shepherd’s pie, bangers & mash, or that classic Irish dish, sriracha honey mustard wings.

The Elder Tree East Atlanta Village Best for: Early morning games and hardcore fans

Another Irish pub with ravenous ATL UTD fans, The ET’s even got “soccer pub” in its Google description -- it’s that real! The polished, moody interior is great for the grimier sect of futbol fans, and they’re the official away-game viewing party headquarters for the Atlanta Silverbacks, the city’s 20-year-running soccer club. It’s legit. ALSO: They’ve got a private membership that lets you get early Sunday pints (8:30am to noon).