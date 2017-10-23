Where to Drink in Atlanta Right Now

Manuel's Tavern Old 4th Ward The crowd at this recently renovated, famously Democratic, 60-year-old political watering hole may have been on the sadder side of drinking as the Election Night 2016 results came in, but that doesn’t mean Manuel’s won’t survive many local, state, and federal political movements for years to come -- they'll always be ready with a standard, un-fancy cocktail and plenty of Poncey-Highland tradition.

Highland Tap Virginia Highland Walking down this dungeon-esque subterranean bar’s steps makes you feel like a lead character in a movie about you... but older and thirstier for a neat pour of Woodford Reserve (or your favorite whiskey), small-batch tapped cocktails in Mason jars, or their timeless Martini -- which is what regulars would tell you is the best choice. Unlike some of ATL’s newer, Prohibition-inspired bars, HT’s a speakeasy-ish setup just by nature, and a perfect place to hide away with a liquid lover, and hell, maybe even have a steak while you’re down there.

255 Tapas Lounge Castleberry Hill Before 2008, Castleberry Hill wasn’t really a thing. And then came 255, which along with a couple neighbors that have been replaced, totally turned Peters St into a crawlable strip for AUC grads and anyone lurking around the West End searching for simple-yet-reliably-strong, nightclub-oriented drinks (even the Cosmo here can knock you on your ass). With a lovely staff of ladies serving and bartending, great-tasting tapas, and an expansive, cigar-/hookah-friendly back porch, it’s easy to see why customers have kept 255 alive through various changes in the neighborhood.

Joe's on Juniper Midtown One of the city’s most popular gay bars for decades, JOJ makes zero attempt to hide its fabulousness or hit your pockets with the Midtown gouge. Thanks to their highly affordable all-day drink specials -- $2.50 16oz High Life cans, $7 Deep Eddy Martinis, $12 pitches of Bud -- it’s quite challenging to spend more than $30 on beverages. Yet another reason to have real pride for ATL’s diverse drinking scene.

Taco Mac Virginia Highland To this day (just under 40 years since this first location opened), if you’re looking to try a new beer, but aren’t sure what exactly you want or what’s even out there, the easiest solution is to hit T.Mac. It's got 100+ brews on tap, from locals to internationals, craft to rare casks and even further on. By now, if you don’t have a Brewniversity card with at least 100 points on it to prove your loyalty, you might not actually live here.

The Local Virginia Highland One of the diviest of Atlanta’s most-loved longtime dive bars, The Local is where you go when you want to be on “the old Ponce.” Smoking has been disallowed (not everything on “the old Ponce” was good for you), but they still have a great beer selection covering hipster PBR tall-boys to exceptional Belgian beers -- and there’s almost no better place in the city for karaoke and trivia (with your Hungarian exchange student, of course).

Northside Tavern Home Park In a boxy space that looks almost literally like a hole in the wall, Northside Tavern stands in bluesy, smoky, dirty opposition to every newly developed property along Howell Mill and throughout the greater westside area. The amazingly strong drinks don’t get fancier than two or three ingredients, but that’s only because the booze is basically an accomplice to the live blues and dirty dancing you’ll either participate in, or view from the back corner pool tables.

Noni's Bar & Deli Old 4th Ward There’s dancing, drag, and good drinking to get involved with at the Italian restaurant that some folks don’t even know plates delicious food. That’s only because the beer selection is super-solid, the cocktails were crafty and delicious long before Edgewood and Boulevard became a thing, and when you’re drinking, it’s totally cool to think about your grandmother, since that’s who the owner named the place after.

Bonanza! at Kimball House Decatur Miles Macquarrie and the team at Kimball House turned their private dining room into its own little house of hard-to-get beers, aperitif cocktails, and bivalve fare. If you’ve had one of the liquid creations at KH you don’t need any other reason to give Bonanza a try, but here’s one anyway: the “Sea Glass,” in which honeydew, cucumber, lemon, and Cremant de Loire dry sparkling wine meet Navy-strength gin (like over-55-proof-strong). And yes, there’s plenty more -- find out for yourself.

Georgia Beer Garden Sweet Auburn The Joystick Gamebar family have finally given us a bar of all-Georgia-born beer -- something we barely knew we could one day have. The space, which used to be home to the Edgewood animal hospital, now has a huge backlight marker board with nothing but rotating taps (starting with such seasonal state-made beers as Wild Heaven NitrOde), and a menu of “package beer” separated into browns/ambers (Jekyll Cooter Brown), fruit beers (Three Taverns Rapturous sour), lots of IPAS (Monday Night Slap Fight, Red Brick Hoplanta, Reformation Atlas, Orpheus The Rites), and more than a few sessionables, stouts, porters, pales, wheats, and wits. Oh, and they have an unquestionably awesome walled-in backyard with wooden lawn chairs patio furniture.

FoxTrot Liquor Bar Midtown Something eventually needed to replace CosmoLava. Foxtrot does just that, getting rid of the “lounge” vibe and going for a simple, good-ol’ bar feeling that’s “high-end, low-key,” via live deejayed music on weekends, decor that includes plaid and tartan fabric wallpaper, houndstooth-covered barstools, and brass railing, plus an extended, cigar-smoker’s outdoor patio with a full bar. Beverage director Chris Gianaras handles house-made tonics for craft cocktails, and provides “beer and a shot” pairings of mini cocktails and local draft beer pours.

9 Mile Station Old Fourth Ward With the panoramic views from the rooftop of PCM, 9 Mile Station sets an already high atmospheric bar (pun intended), but takes the actual bar part even higher by giving you a beer garden where you can pick your pour from 12 often-rotating craft draft taps, choose from their full assortment of liquors and classically prepared cocktails, or try one of several champagnes and sparkling wines from the “sparkling bar.”

Amer Inman Park A '70s-inspired, beverage-first storefront on N Highland, AMER is all about Italian amari and bitters, splitting the drinks menu into four groups (“built,” “sodas,” “stirred,” and “shaken”), and employing an all-star lineup of bartenders from some of Atlanta’s most serious places to get liquor-y. These places include Leon’s Full Service, Victory Sandwich Bar, and Joystick Gamebar. It’s designed as a night-starter, so grab a small crew of bev-revelers and get to drinkin’.

The Mercury Old Fourth Ward You’d almost think this mid-century-themed spot that’s currently the only place to buy drinks on PCM’s second floor is a bit conceited, but then you drink their stuff and realize they deserve to be one level up. Owned by the folks who opened The Pinewood Tippling Room in Decatur, The Mercury puts a glamorous twist on American classics like the Aviation and French 75, prepares drinks for four right next to your table (gin or vodka Martinis, Glenlivet 12yr Rob Roys, etc.) and has a superb wine selection that runs the gamut from the Russian River Valley to France, Napa, Argentina, and Oregon.

Biltong Bar Old Fourth Ward We think pretty highly of Sean Gleason who, in an establishment marketed to sell the air-dried, charcuterie-ish, South African version of beef jerky, has created a truly outstanding bar program. Even if you don’t really drink much, you can’t go wrong with cocktails with names like “Absinthe Father” and “Bizarre Love Triangle,”or those with names that are easier to attach to autumn, such as the bourbon/pumpkin/pecan punt e mes “Harvest Moon” which is finished with a dash of fall spices.

Ticonderoga Club Inman Park The two bartending all-stars (Greg Best and Paul Calvert) made TC an instant classic, and part of the reason is because at just over a year in age they’re still kicking ass with season-appropriate drinks like the “Dream Lover,” which includes aged rum, moscatel sherry, Gran Classico, and orange and Angostura bitters. Also try the geniusly balanced “Pencil Shifting,” made with Banyuls fortified dessert wine, espresso liqueur, lime, salt, and Pineau des Charentes French aperitif.

