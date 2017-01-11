Where to Boozy Brunch in Atlanta: A 'Hood-by-'Hood Guide

Look, nothing is better than boozed-up brunch. That's why we decided to track down FORTY places in the ATL where you can both eat brunch and down seriously cheap and/or all-you-can-drink drinks, and then organized them all by neighborhood, so you don't accidentally end up in (shudder) Alpharetta.
Midtown
Gordon BierschAddress and Info
848 Peachtree St NE
The Deal: Those giant tanks of beer are going to have to take a backseat to a $5 Bloody Mary bar with plenty o’ “fixins”.
Publik Draft HouseAddress and Info
654 Peachtree St NE
The Deal: Publik Draft is good for way more than getting a chard before a show at the Fox, namely $12 bottomless Bloodys and mimosas.
EscorpionAddress and Info
800 Peachtree St NE
The Deal: Midtown’s evilest-sounding restaurant and bar does something quite good for you on Sundays ($15 bottomless mimosas!), and it goes great with also villainous-sounding “barbacoa” made w/ grilled goat, jalapeno, and onion on corn tortillas.
Marlow’s TavernAddress and Info
950 West Peachtree St NW #215
$15 bottomless mimosas
Get a table, one of their chili-slathered grilled cheeses, and settle in to watch hungover yuppies walk their yorkies down West Peachtree.
Einstein’sAddress and Info
1077 Juniper St NE
The Deal: Pair their $7.50 Bloody Mary bar with their Buttermilk Fried Chicken Benedict. Yes, that’s a thing now.
Article 14Address and Info
1180 Peachtree Street
$14 bottomless bloody marys and mimosas
The Deal: The trickiest part is getting inside (use the valet on the 14th street side!), but once you do, it's all endless Bloody Marys and mimosas for $14.
ONE. Midtown KitchenAddress and Info
559 Dutch Valley Rd NE
$32 bottomless glass of wine
The Deal: More on the “classy” tip, they give you... um, ONE. glass of wine for $32, but also give you endless refills.
The LawrenceAddress and Info
905 Juniper St NE
The Deal: $15 bottomless (surprise!) mimosas, but if you're still around for dinner, you can also get ½-off on your first three beers with The Larry Burger: two 3.5oz CAB beef & pork patties, American cheese, bacon, pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce, Larry Sauce, and mustard.
The NookAddress and Info
1144 Piedmont Ave NE
The Deal: Their 32oz Bloody is very tempting, but for the more fiscally-conservative boozer, the $2 individual mimosa is the wallet-friendly move.
RiRaAddress and Info
1080 Peachtree St NE #1
The Deal: RiRa proves it’s good for much more than just drowning you in Guinness goodness with a $5 build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, though they’re still down to pour it in there, too.
Buckhead
Red Pepper TaqueriaAddress and Info
3135 Piedmont Rd NE, multiple location
The Deal: $12 bottomless mimosas and their crab benedict w/ candied bacon are a perfect way to break in their patio this Spring.
Buckhead SaloonAddress and Info
3227 Roswell Rd NE
The Deal: At just $10, their mimosas hook-up is the least-expensive of the area’s bottomless deals, and means you’ll have plenty of scratch left over for their by-the-pound wing feast.
The IvyAddress and Info
3717 Roswell Rd
$12 bottomless mimosas
The Deal: If you struck out on Saturday night, The Ivy provides Buckhead’s best brunch eye-candy, and unlimited mimosas for $12.
Infusion BistroAddress and Info
2520 Piedmont Rd NE
The Deal: Infusion doesn’t even pretend that waffles aren’t really “breakfast cakes” (cookies & cream, Georgia peach pie, etc.), but they do offer $15 bottomless sangria and mimosas.
Eclipse di LunaAddress and Info
764 Miami Cir NE
The Deal: Pair their “small bites” with $3 sangria glasses or $15 sangria pitchers, and your brunch experience will be “perfecto”.
Dantanna’sAddress and Info
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE #304
The Deal: Best known as a sports bar, the Dantanna’s Buckhead location has a $6 Bloody Mary bar and shares a parking lot with a Lululemon store. Think about it...
The Ritz CarltonAddress and Info
181 Peachtree St NE
The Deal: They've got an endless $15 build-your-own Champagne bar with mimosas, bellinis, and more... provided you spring for a $59 brunch.
Morningside
Bantam & BiddyAddress and Info
1544 Piedmont Ave NE, #301
The Deal: They're known for their chicken, and their duck fat-fried poutine w/ chicken gravy, but your'e going for $10 bottomless mimosas.
HOBNOBAddress and Info
1551 Piedmont Ave NE
The Deal: You don’t have to look any further down the menu than the “Hangover Helper” at the very top. And the $17 bottomless mimosas, wherever that is on the menu.
Smith’s Olde BarAddress and Info
1578 Piedmont Ave NE
It’s time for this legendary local music venue to get the brunch cred it deserves, mostly thanks to their fried pickle burger, but also their $3 mimosas and $5 Bloody Marys.
East Atlanta
The Elder Tree Public HouseAddress and Info
469 Flat Shoals Ave SE
The Deal: If the thought of Champagne or tomato juice is too much for you this time, all their draft beers are $3.50.
The ShedAddress and Info
475 Bill Kennedy Way SE
The Deal: Mix and match your way through The Shed’s slider menu, from white truffle chicken salad to fried green tomato and goat cheese, while swilling $15 bottomless... waitforit!... Bloodys or mimosas.
Brookhaven
Kaleidoscope Bistro & PubAddress and Info
1410 Dresden Dr #100
The Deal: Whether it’s the three-pig biscuit or the bacon mayonnaise, Kaleidoscope knows how to do a porky Atlanta brunch, and ply you with $12 bottomless mimosas.
ThereAddress and Info
305 Brookhaven Ave #1200
The menu will change every week, but know that it will be fresh, and the ($12) mimosas will be bottomless.
57th Fighter GroupAddress and Info
3829 Clairmont Rd
The Deal: With $2 Champagne, and $1 mimosas, several different carving stations, and a made-to-order bananas foster station, this is the Sunday gorging you deserve.
Decatur
Cafe LilyAddress and Info
308 W Ponce De Leon Ave
The Deal: This Decatur standout basically lets you do whatever you want to a glass of Champagne ($12 bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, bellinis, Kir Royals, and sparkling wine), and thanks you for the opportunity.
Grant Park
Ziba’s BistroAddress and Info
560 Blvd SE
The Deal: For $15 you get bottomless... Bloody Marys? Sangria? Nope, it's mimosas.
Six Feet UnderAddress and Info
437 Memorial Drive SE, multiple locations
The Deal: Grab a seat on the rooftop patio, and then cram so much meat, veggies, and meat into your drink form their $6 Bloody Mary bar, you don't even need to order off the impressive menu.
Republic Social HouseAddress and Info
437 Memorial Dr SE
The Deal: $14 bottomless Bloody Marys or screwdrivers (Champagne and OJ? Never! What are you, most of the other places on this list?) go great with the steak omelette.
Sandy Springs
Meehan’s Public HouseAddress and Info
227 Sandy Springs Pl NE #416, multiple locations
The Deal: If only they could figure out a way to make green OJ, then the $15 bottomless mimosas would really make this the Irishiest of brunches.
Food 101Address and Info
4969 Roswell Rd #200
The Deal: Welcome to boozy brunches 101 -- $15 bottomless mimosas.
Five Little Points
Front Page NewsAddress and Info
351 Moreland Ave NE
Make it a New Orleans-themed affair with Louisiana hot sauce in your $6 Bloody Mary bar... um, mary, and some shrimp & biscuits, which of course are piled over andouille sausage.
The Highlands
NocheAddress and Info
1000 Virginia Ave NE, multiple locations
The Deal: If $3 sangria, $2 Dos Equis drafts are too Espanol for you, the trailer park tacos, full of Georgia fried chicken, should make you feel right at home.
Hand-in-HandAddress and Info
752 North Highland Ave NE
The Deal: It’s not your fault you couldn’t get out of the house until 3pm. Hand-in-Hand is here to help with $1 PBR and $1 fish tacos all day Sunday, not judge.
West Midtown
Bone Lick BBQAddress and Info
1133 Huff Rd NW
The Deal: Bask in the romance of their “Sexy Ass French Toast”, made with bread pudding, Nutella, and plenty of other sexiness, while downing the usual, but still pretty sweet, $10 bottomless mimosas.
Edgewood
Edgewood Corner TavernAddress and Info
464 Edgewood Ave SE, multiple locations
The Deal: We’re all sorry that the Little Five Corner Tavern had that fire, but dropping a little more than a 10-spot on bottomless mimosas at one of their multiple locations will make you feel all better.
Downtown
Poor Calvin’sAddress and Info
510 Piedmont Ave
The Deal: Whether you’re getting fried chicken or Pad Thai, this Downtown spot makes fusion easy to take by endlessly fusing Champagne and OJ for $15.
Old Fourth Ward
Cruzado RestaurantAddress and Info
366 5th St NE
The Deal: $15 bottomless mimosas, $20 sangria pitchers, the latter of which pairs perfectly with their chorizo hash made w/ sausage, plantains, yuca, and two fried eggs, hombre.
Jack’s Pizza & WingsAddress and Info
676 Highland Ave NE
The Deal: Jack’s bloody Sundays feature one of Atlanta’s deepest $4 Mary lineups, including the mary-nary-mary with pizza marinara sauce.
Cumberland
Padriac’sAddress and Info
2460 Cumberland Pkwy SE
The Deal: Sure, it's OTP, but they do have $5 Absolute Bloody Marys, $4 big-ass beers, and $4 Tuaca bombs. And you might as well get to know the neighborhood, since the Braves will be here in a few years.
