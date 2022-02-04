The Absolute Best Cocktail Bars in Atlanta

Cocktail devotees might be caught off guard upon stepping foot into The James Room. You're first introduced to the bar’s cafe counterpart, a quaint space anchored by a glass display brimming with pastries. Glance past the croissants and you’ll find a door that leads you to the boozier side of The James Room. The dimly lit space is sultry in appearance: forest greens and mahogany browns come together to set a speakeasy vibe.

Feeling a bit indecisive? Opt for a martini flight. This $33 option includes a sample size of three specialty martinis: 50:50, Gypsy Queen, and Apple Martini. To appease cocktail enthusiasts of all tastes, you’ll also find a comprehensive selection of classic and specialty cocktails at the bar.