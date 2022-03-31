The 21 Best Coffee Shops in Atlanta

With shops in Buckhead, Midtown, Ponce City Market, and Decatur, Dancing Goats is the perfect to give you all the fuel you need to take on the day. They serve Batdorf & Bronson coffee which is an Atlanta mainstay roastery. You can’t go wrong with a cup of drip or something fancier, like a Chilly Goat latte. In 2012, the Dancing Goats Coffee Bar was the first business to open at PCM. So, if you’re in the area, you can take your drink to go but if you do want to hang out, the covered deck is a comfortable spot regardless of the weather.