The Best Singles Bars in Atlanta for Actually Meeting Someone

Barcelona Wine Bar is a warm and welcoming tapas bar inspired by the culture of Spain. Overlooking the BeltLine in the Inman Park neighborhood of Atlanta, it’s a nice spot to hang out with friends, spend time with your significant other, or even find your future spouse. The vibe of the restaurants makes you want to dress nice, so there’s always a classy feel whenever you walk in. The ever-changing menu is focused on clean flavors, seasonal ingredients, and specialties from the Mediterranean, and it also boasts one of the largest Spanish wine programs in the country—so go there if you want to be impressed.