The Best Singles Bars in Atlanta for Actually Meeting Someone
Head to these singles bars if you're looking for love—and a great drink.
You may not have met your future significant other just yet, but there are plenty of places in Atlanta to find someone new. Notable bars like The St. Regis and Ponce City Market’s 12 Cocktail provide an upscale vibe when you’re feeling classy, while spots like Johnny’s Hideaway are go-to establishments when you want to let loose and have an old-fashioned good time. Here are the best spots in the city of singles.
Ladybird Grove and Mess Hall
Located along the BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall is one of the most beautiful places in Atlanta. Its daytime atmosphere is the perfect conversation starter due to the art and people walking by, and at night, the city’s skyline sets an intimate mood in the evening. You can share stories with friends while sipping on craft cocktails, and if you stay long enough, you might meet someone worth spending the entire evening with.
St. Regis Atlanta
The St. Regis Bar is where luminaries gather for cocktails and unforgettable nights. This dimly lit, upscale spot in Buckhead is a dream for singles—especially during the weekend. Its wood-paneled walls give it an old-school feel with a contemporary twist, and due to the bar’s popularity, it's easy to bump into someone that you might share some common interests with. The venue is extremely cozy, and the former Wine Room is great for watching games and special events—ideal for a pre-dinner martini or an evening nightcap.
Barcelona Wine Bar
Barcelona Wine Bar is a warm and welcoming tapas bar inspired by the culture of Spain. Overlooking the BeltLine in the Inman Park neighborhood of Atlanta, it’s a nice spot to hang out with friends, spend time with your significant other, or even find your future spouse. The vibe of the restaurants makes you want to dress nice, so there’s always a classy feel whenever you walk in. The ever-changing menu is focused on clean flavors, seasonal ingredients, and specialties from the Mediterranean, and it also boasts one of the largest Spanish wine programs in the country—so go there if you want to be impressed.
Establishment
If there already isn’t enough to do in Colony Square, Establishment should definitely be a place for you to stop by, especially if you don’t have a plus one. This sophisticated cocktail lounge and craft eatery offers a taste of historical significance in the heart of Midtown. It contains materials from as far back as 1845, so it pays homage to the nostalgia of the city, but still has a contemporary feel.
The James Room
The James Room isn’t your normal speakeasy. At night, when the lights go down and the music turns up, this intimate hidden cocktail lounge really comes to life. This place is meant to be a place where you can leave your stresses at the door and lose yourself in the energetic vibrations of our cozy and intimate space. Once you get settled, indulge in delicious bites and the unique hand-crafted cocktail selection. With some amazing musical programming, cozy lighting schemas, and mature design aesthetics, the James Room is a complete vibe.
The Blind Pig Parlour Bar
With Victorian era decor and ambiance, The Blind Pig Parlour Bar offers a unique venue for any occasion. Year round they host special “pop-up” bars depending on the season. In February, this establishment is particularly romantic because until the 28th people can experience the Blind Cupid—a Valentine’s Day-themed lounge that will set the mood for whomever is in attendance. Cocktails such as Love You A Latte, Mint To Be, and Some Like It Hot, only add to the air of intimacy. The Blind Cupid is a place for lovers.
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Known as a cool eatery when you want a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Cypress Street Pint & Plate is nestled in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, but its back-facing location makes for the ideal amount of privacy. The spacious, covered patio is one of the chillest dining options in the area. With seventeen beers on tap, forty bottled selections, and a fully stocked selection of wine and spirits, Cypress has become a local favorite of many of the singles in the city.
Rose Bar
Whether grabbing an after-work cocktail, making it a night out on the town, or trying to meet someone new, why not experience it in the best way possible? Buckhead’s Rose Bar Lounge serves up a heavy dose of excitement, and is a welcoming spot for people from all walks of life. The drinks here are quirky takes on classics; picture frames, VIP Tables, and full bars fill out the inside decor; and an astonishing patio greets you upon entry.
The Ivy
Although The Ivy is pegged as a sports bar, it still provides its visitors a sophisticated yet casual and energetic experience for brunch, dinner, and the overall nightlife experience. Located in a converted mansion in the heart of Buckhead, this establishment is both a local favorite as well as a staple for folks traveling to Atlanta. Young professionals meet here for a drink or two after work, and during game days, the bar is packed with personalities.
Bar Margot
Located inside the Four Seasons, this bar is super stylish and has an on-point lunch and dinner menu. Swing by Bar Margot on Friday and Saturday nights, when a DJ spins selections from a vinyl library from 9 pm until midnight. Bar Margot’s musical library spans nearly 10,000 records and includes a wide-ranging list of artists, which makes for an ideal icebreaker.
12 Cocktail Bar
Ponce City Market’s hidden gem has an ambiance like none other. The nature in which you enter the room gives it a speakeasy vibe, but ironically, the view of the city’s skyline is better than most rooftops. Here, you can experience rare spirits and handcrafted cocktails curated uniquely for your tastes, and take in the unrivaled music selection featuring tunes ranging from Miles Davis to Beyoncé. Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are suggested.
Johnny's Hideaway
The thing about Johnny’s is that it’s just as much a dance spot as it is a lounge. During the day, you can grab a drink at the bar or watch the game in the main sitting area. But when the lights go out the party starts. The dance floor is the focal point of the whole place, but the Sinatra Room and King’s Corner are the attractions that keep people coming in day after day. So, get that cocktail and pick a partner to dance the night away.