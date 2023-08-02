These Soccer Bars in Atlanta Should Be Your Home Base for the Women’s World Cup

Andrew Burton/Getty Images Andrew Burton/Getty Images

In recent years, Atlanta has solidified itself as one of the best cities in the country to catch a game. We’ve got teams in almost every sport, and there’s always a restaurant or bar to accommodate, no matter what sport (or team) you may be a fan of. With the Women’s World Cup in full swing, soccer bars are busier than ever and taverns and pubs are screening the games—no matter how early or late they may be. With so many teams from all over the globe still in the running, you’ll probably see more jerseys than you can comprehend walking the streets until late August. So get in on the action, root for Team USA, and check out the best places in Atlanta to watch some exciting soccer matchups.

Brewhouse Cafe Little Five Points

You’ll find some of the most energetic soccer fans at this multi-faceted bar and restaurant. As they broadcast matches throughout the day on 27 large-screen TVs, visitors can partake in a bunch of tasty shareables, homemade pizza, and of course, Brewhouse’s famous wings. No matter what squad you're rooting for, this cafe in Little Five Points has a seat for you.

Brick Store Pub Decatur

The gem of Decatur is not only a great place for finger food, fried fish, and all kinds of liquor, it’s also a prime hangout spot to check out the World Cup. Grab a seat at their coveted Cask Bar upstairs for a football vibe like none other. Supporters of the US, Argentina, Spain, Germany and more can come here to cheer on their squad.

The Elder Tree Public House East Atlanta Village

Located in the heart of East Atlanta Village, The Elder Tree Public House is a stylish tavern that features a whole bunch of European beer and traditional Irish cuisine. Order one of Elder Tree’s Bangers & Mash while you enjoy some of the matches on the big screen. Known for an atmosphere filled with sports fanatics, this spot is a great place to catch any one of the Women’s World Cup matchups.

Hampton + Hudson Inman Park

During soccer season, H + H is a popular spot for locals and travelers alike. Show love to the US Women’s team by wearing your red, white, and blue on match days. Their menu items rotate from time to time, but you’ll be able to enjoy the weekly Billyburger & beer special for the remainder of the World Cup.

Hudson Grille Various locations

With several locations throughout ATL, this soccer bar is a destination for MLS, international leagues, and the World Cup. During the Women’s World Cup, soccer enthusiasts are known to work up an appetite; which isn’t a problem because this place has burgers, steaks, fresh seafood, wings, a huge draft selection, and more TVs than you can shake a stick at.

Photo courtesy of Live! At The Battery

Live! At The Battery Smyrna

It’s no secret that Live! At The Battery is a sports’ lovers paradise. The restaurant features more than 40 TVs, along with a 32-foot LED projection screen so you won’t miss a second of the action during the tournament. For the Women’s World Cup, the bar is hosting parties every step of the way and information will be updated online as game times and matchups are announced.

The Midway Pub East Atlanta Village

If there is anywhere in the city that screams “soccer,” it’s definitely The Midway Pub in East Atlanta Village. Their underrated menu features dishes from chili cheese dogs to salmon sandwiches, so there’s more than enough food to fill you up in-between those sips of brews both local and abroad, along with a wine and cocktail list that’s second to none. They also hold live and replay watch parties during the World Cup, so you can cheer on the team of your choice, anytime.

Round Trip Brewing Co. Buckhead

Known for its watch parties when our home team Atlanta United is on the road, this new brewery is the perfect spot to post up for the World Cup. Round Trip has been staying open late for the US team’s matches, so get there early for a great seat. Since the matches are taking place in New Zealand, this establishment offers $5 Gizza New Zealand-style pilsners on game days.

