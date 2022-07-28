The Best Speakeasies in Atlanta

The Prohibition era in the country will forever be mired in folklore. During the 1920s and early ‘30s, the 18th Amendment—which banned the manufacture, transportation, and sale of liquor—caused the creation of underground establishments where a person or group of people could grab a drink. This place came to be known as a speakeasy.

Speakeasies became popular out of necessity, of course. Although they became obsolete in 1933 after alcohol became legal again, the concept and coolness of these secret watering holes still remain. The city of Atlanta is home to several Prohibition-themed restaurants and bars; many of which also serve some of the best food in the Metropolitan area. So whether you’re in Buckhead, Midtown, or all the way in Sandy Springs, there are plenty of stylish speakeasies to frequent when you’re yearning for a taste of nostalgia.