The Absolute Best Sports Bars in Atlanta

HG is the perfect place for the casual sports fan or person who just heard on the news that a team is actually pretty decent this year. More refined than your typical neighborhood sports bar with cleaner restrooms and finer floor tiling, it’s the smart sports hang, where you watch people compete for entertainment but don’t have to lose your cool—if you don’t want to, at least. Hudson Grille is more the classy kind of setup, where you could take parents, grandparents, and first dates who aren’t yet ready to see how much of a die-hard Hawks fan you are. It’s a franchise, sure, but it’s reliable and has enough commonality to remind you that sports, or at least a decent sports bar, really can bring people together.