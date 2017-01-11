All the Atlanta Beers You Need to Drink This Spring

Spring beer drinking is significantly different from winter, summer, and fall beer drinking. Sure, you can still drink all the stouts, porters, and barley wines your liver and brain can handle. But it’s also a time when the Southern sun and high ATL temps tell your tongue and body to consume boozy refreshments that reflect the season. Plus, when you see your mirrored reflection from all those porters, barley wines, and stouts, you’ll agree that lighter is probably for the best. Worry about your weight later; start drinking these new (or still-great) spring beers now.

Three Taverns Sour Asylum #5

Sour, 4.5% ABV

Decatur

Also known as “Pometheus,” but leaving out the “r” because it’s matured using fresh pomegranate (and because that Alien prequel was weaker than sugar water), this sour, brewed with pilsner and wheat malts, is super-new and will be draft-only around town. It’s somewhat tart and a little sweet, and it’s lacto-fermented. That means bacteria turn the starches and sugars into lactic acid, not sour milk beer, which is good.